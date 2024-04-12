Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 1:20PM PDT until April 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 3 PM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

