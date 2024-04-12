Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 1:24PM PDT until April 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 1:24 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 7 inches. Wind gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will be most widespread
Saturday afternoon and evening. A break in the snow is expected
early Sunday morning into the afternoon before additional
showers develop in the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

