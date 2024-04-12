Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 9:36PM PDT until April 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 7 inches. Wind gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will be most widespread
Saturday afternoon and evening. A break in the snow is expected
Sunday morning before additional showers develop in the
afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.