Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 9:36PM PDT until April 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 7 inches. Wind gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will be most widespread

Saturday afternoon and evening. A break in the snow is expected

Sunday morning before additional showers develop in the

afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.