Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 11:19PM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. Local gusts to 60 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning. Including along Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego
County and Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust and sand in the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.