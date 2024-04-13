Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 12:35AM PDT until April 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT / MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dangerous crosswinds possible across Interstate 15 in the Mojave
Preserve and Highway 95 through the Amargosa Valley.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

