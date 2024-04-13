Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 12:35AM PDT until April 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dangerous crosswinds possible across Interstate 15 in the Mojave Preserve and Highway 95 through the Amargosa Valley. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT / MST this evening.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.