Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 7:31PM PDT until April 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and

south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Dangerous crosswinds possible across Interstate 15 in the Mojave

Preserve and Highway 95 through the Amargosa Valley.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.