Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 7:36AM PDT until April 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 2:57 PM
Published 7:36 AM

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 2 PM PDT /2 PM MST/ this afternoon to 11 PM PDT /11 PM
MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content