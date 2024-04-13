Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 7:36AM PDT until April 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 2 PM PDT /2 PM MST/ this afternoon to 11 PM PDT /11 PM
MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.