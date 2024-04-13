Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 9:28PM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
April 14, 2024 6:12 AM
Published 9:28 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.
Local gusts to 60 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning. Including along Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego
County and Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust and sand in the deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weaker winds are expected Sunday morning,
strengthening again Sunday afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content