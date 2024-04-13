Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 9:28PM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

Local gusts to 60 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning. Including along Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego

County and Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust and sand in the deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weaker winds are expected Sunday morning,

strengthening again Sunday afternoon and evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.