Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 12:52PM PDT until April 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 7000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches. Snow totals locally up to 10 inches expected in the San

Gabriel mountains. Southwest winds with peak gusts of 50 to 60

mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel on snow and ice covered road could be

difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.