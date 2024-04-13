Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 9:29PM PDT until April 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow above 7000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Snow totals locally up to 10 inches expected in the
San Gabriel mountains. Southwest winds with peak gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel on snow and ice covered road could be
difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.