Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 12:19PM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Increasing west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55
mph expected in the mountain passes. Wind gusts to 30 to 35 mph
in the Coachella Valley.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning. This includes Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego
County and Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust and sand in the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.