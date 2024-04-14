Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 12:19PM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 7:57 PM
Published 12:19 PM

* WHAT…Increasing west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55
mph expected in the mountain passes. Wind gusts to 30 to 35 mph
in the Coachella Valley.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning. This includes Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego
County and Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust and sand in the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content