Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 5:26AM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph

expected. Local gusts to 60 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,

San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

This includes Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County and

Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust and sand in the deserts.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle.