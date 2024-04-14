Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 9:05PM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning. This includes Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego

County and Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust and sand in the deserts.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.