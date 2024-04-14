Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 9:10AM PDT until April 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow showers during Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow
level lowering to 5000 to 5500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches above 5500 feet and locally 4
inches above 6000 feet. Snow showers continue this evening and
taper off overnight.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Travel on snow and ice covered road could be
difficult. Possible chain control.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.