Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 9:10AM PDT until April 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow showers during Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow

level lowering to 5000 to 5500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches above 5500 feet and locally 4

inches above 6000 feet. Snow showers continue this evening and

taper off overnight.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Travel on snow and ice covered road could be

difficult. Possible chain control.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.