Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 12:25PM PDT until April 20 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 8:42 PM
Published 12:25 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From noon today to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be below the San
Gorgonio Pass with visibility reduced in blowing sand and dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content