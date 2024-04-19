Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 3:00AM PDT until April 20 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From noon today to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be below the San
Gorgonio Pass with visibility reduced in blowing sand and dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.