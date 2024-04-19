Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 9:24PM PDT until April 20 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Desert the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…Through 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Locally reduced visibility in blowing dust and sand.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be below the San
Gorgonio Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.