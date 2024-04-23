Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 11:55AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty winds are expected on Interstate 40 and Interstate 15.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Blowing dust may lead to
periods of reduced visibility.
Secure outdoor objects.