Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 1:34PM MST until April 25 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Salton
Sea, Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial County and
Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. Areas
of blowing dust will also make driving more hazardous.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.