Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 8:30PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
April 24, 2024 4:27 AM
Published 8:30 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds each day will be strongest in the
afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content