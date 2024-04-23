Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 8:30PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds each day will be strongest in the
afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle.