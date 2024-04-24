Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 1:36AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:57 AM
Published 1:36 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 5 PM today to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty winds are expected on Interstate 40 and Interstate 15.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Blowing dust may lead to
periods of reduced visibility.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

