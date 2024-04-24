Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 2:50AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 10:42 AM
Published 2:50 AM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds each day will be strongest in the
afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

