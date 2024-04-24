Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 9:00PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph, locally

up to 75 mph at times.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds each day will be strongest in the

afternoon and evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.