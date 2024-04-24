Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 9:00PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Friday. Highest
winds on Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds each day will be strongest in the
afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.