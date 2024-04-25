Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 1:12PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 9:42 PM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph on the
desert slopes of the mountains. West winds with peak gusts of 40
to 55 mph expected in the deserts.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest in the afternoon
and evening through Friday evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

