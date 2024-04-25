Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 11:50AM MST until April 27 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial

Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to midnight PDT tonight. For the second Wind Advisory, from

noon Friday to midnight PDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Pockets of

blowing dust will cause suddenly reduced visibility adding to

the driving hazards. Light, unsecured objects may become

airborne. Minor tree damage possible.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.