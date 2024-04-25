Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 2:26AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 10:57 AM
Published 2:26 AM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds each day will be strongest in the
afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content