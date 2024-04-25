Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 2:26AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds each day will be strongest in the
afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.