Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 4:34AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 12:27 PM
Published 4:34 AM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty winds are expected on Interstate 40 and Interstate 15.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest period of winds can be expected
Friday afternoon into early evening.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Blowing dust may lead to
periods of reduced visibility.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content