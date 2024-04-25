Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 9:40PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.

Strongest winds will occur on the desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…Desert slopes of the San Bernardino County Mountains

and Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak in the afternoon and

evening through Friday evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.