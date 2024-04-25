Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 9:40PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
April 26, 2024 5:12 AM
Published 9:40 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.
Strongest winds will occur on the desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…Desert slopes of the San Bernardino County Mountains
and Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak in the afternoon and
evening through Friday evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content