Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 9:40PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph on the

desert slopes of the mountains. West winds with peak gusts of

40 to 55 mph expected in the deserts.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest in the afternoon

and evening through Friday evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.