Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 2:22AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Gusty winds are expected on Interstate 40 and Interstate 15.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest period of winds can be expected

Friday afternoon into early evening.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Blowing dust may lead to areas

of reduced visibility.

Secure outdoor objects.