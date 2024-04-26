Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 2:22AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West or northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph expected.
* WHERE…Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Strong winds will impacts sections of Interstate 40 and Interstate
15.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Blowing dust may lead to areas
of reduced visibility.
Secure outdoor objects.