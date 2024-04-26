Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 2:45AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the
afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.