Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 2:45AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. The

strongest winds are expected along the desert slopes of the

mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the

afternoon and evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.