Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 2:45AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. The
strongest winds are expected along the desert slopes of the
mountains.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the
afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.