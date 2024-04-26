Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 6:00AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will impacts sections of Interstate 40 and Interstate 15. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Blowing dust may lead to areas of reduced visibility.

* WHAT…West or northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.