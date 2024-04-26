Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 9:37PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually diminish late this evening and overnight. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with local gusts to 65 mph.

