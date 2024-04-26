Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 9:37PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

April 27, 2024 5:42 AM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with local gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually diminish late this
evening and overnight.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

