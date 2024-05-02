Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 9:36PM PDT until May 5 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The desert slopes of the San Bernardino County
Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur on Sunday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.