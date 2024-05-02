Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 9:36PM PDT until May 5 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Desert slopes of the Riverside County Mountains,
desert slopes of the San Diego County Mountains, and San Diego
County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur on Sunday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.