Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 11:19AM PDT until May 5 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau,

Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Northeast Clark

County, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Saturday to 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility could be reduced

due to blowing dust. Hazardous boating conditions expected on area

lakes.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.