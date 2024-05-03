Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 1:14PM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph near the desert foothills of
the mountains late Saturday night.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected Saturday
night along the desert slopes of the mountains and Sunday
afternoon for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

