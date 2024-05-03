Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 12:55AM PDT until May 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Imperial County, Salton Sea, and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 PM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.