Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 2:32AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 75 mph near the desert foothills of

the mountains late Saturday night.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected Saturday

night along the desert slopes of the mountains and Sunday

afternoon for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.