Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 12:48PM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

8:57 PM
12:48 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph on the desert foothills of the
mountains tonight.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing
dust in the deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected tonight
along the desert slopes of the mountains and Sunday afternoon
for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

