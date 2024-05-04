Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 3:05AM PDT until May 5 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and

southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this morning to 5 PM PDT /5 PM

MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines and a

few power outages may result. Unsecured items will be blown

around. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Visibility could be reduced due to blowing dust.

Hazardous boating conditions expected on area lakes.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.