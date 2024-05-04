Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 5:36AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust in
the deserts.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected tonight
along the desert slopes of the mountains and Sunday afternoon
for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.