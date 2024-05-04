Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 5:36AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph near Whitewater.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.