Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 5:36AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 3 PM today to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust in
the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.