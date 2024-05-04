Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 8:13PM PDT until May 5 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.