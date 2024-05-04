Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 9:46PM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.

Isolated gusts to 70 mph on the desert foothills of the

mountains tonight.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing

dust in the deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected tonight

along the desert slopes of the mountains and Sunday afternoon

for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.